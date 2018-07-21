Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB Acquires New Position in Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A (LTRPA)

Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A (NASDAQ:LTRPA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 13,600 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HBK Investments L P raised its stake in Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A by 71.6% in the 4th quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 61,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 25,654 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 177,863 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 34,063 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 147,920 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 7,879 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,549,913 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,884,000 after purchasing an additional 58,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new position in Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A in the 4th quarter valued at $1,073,000. 90.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LTRPA opened at $17.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.59. Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A has a 52-week low of $7.90 and a 52-week high of $18.15.

Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A (NASDAQ:LTRPA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $378.00 million during the quarter. Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A had a negative net margin of 27.09% and a positive return on equity of 30.48%.

Several research analysts recently commented on LTRPA shares. Guggenheim downgraded Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th.

Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A Company Profile

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in online travel research and online commerce businesses. Its travel platform user-generated reviews and opinions about destinations, accommodations, activities and attractions, and restaurants worldwide; and enables people plan and book a trip.

