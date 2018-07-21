Wyndham Worldwide (WYN) and Monarch Casino & Resort (MCRI) Financial Comparison

Wyndham Worldwide (NYSE: WYN) and Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

90.1% of Wyndham Worldwide shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.6% of Monarch Casino & Resort shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of Wyndham Worldwide shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 26.2% of Monarch Casino & Resort shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Wyndham Worldwide and Monarch Casino & Resort’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wyndham Worldwide 13.78% 94.96% 6.21% Monarch Casino & Resort 11.73% 11.06% 8.86%

Volatility & Risk

Wyndham Worldwide has a beta of 1.36, suggesting that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Monarch Casino & Resort has a beta of 1.21, suggesting that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Wyndham Worldwide and Monarch Casino & Resort’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wyndham Worldwide $5.08 billion 2.13 $871.00 million $5.50 19.72 Monarch Casino & Resort $230.73 million 3.69 $25.53 million $1.47 32.56

Wyndham Worldwide has higher revenue and earnings than Monarch Casino & Resort. Wyndham Worldwide is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Monarch Casino & Resort, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Wyndham Worldwide and Monarch Casino & Resort, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wyndham Worldwide 1 3 5 0 2.44 Monarch Casino & Resort 1 1 3 0 2.40

Wyndham Worldwide currently has a consensus price target of $138.33, indicating a potential upside of 27.57%. Monarch Casino & Resort has a consensus price target of $36.67, indicating a potential downside of 23.39%. Given Wyndham Worldwide’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Wyndham Worldwide is more favorable than Monarch Casino & Resort.

Dividends

Wyndham Worldwide pays an annual dividend of $2.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Monarch Casino & Resort does not pay a dividend. Wyndham Worldwide pays out 48.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Wyndham Worldwide has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years.

Summary

Wyndham Worldwide beats Monarch Casino & Resort on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Wyndham Worldwide Company Profile

Wyndham Worldwide Corporation provides hospitality services and products to individual and business customers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Hotel Group, Destination Network, and Vacation Ownership. The Hotel Group segment primarily franchises hotels in the upscale, upper midscale, midscale, economy, and extended stay segments, as well as provides property management services for full-service and select limited-service hotels. This segment operates approximately 8,422 franchised hotels and 728,000 hotel rooms. The Destination Network segment provides vacation exchange services and products to owners of vacation ownership interests (VOIs); and manages and markets vacation rental properties primarily on behalf of independent owners. This segment operates vacation exchange network with approximately 3.9 million members. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells VOIs to individual consumers; and provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs, as well as offers property management services at resorts. The company offers its hospitality services and products under the Wyndham Hotels and Resorts, Ramada, Days Inn, Super 8, Howard Johnson, Wingate by Wyndham, Microtel Inns & Suites by Wyndham, TRYP by Wyndham, Dolce Hotels and Resorts, RCI, Wyndham Vacation Rentals, Wyndham Vacation Resorts, Shell Vacations Club, and WorldMark by Wyndham. Wyndham Worldwide Corporation was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey.

Monarch Casino & Resort Company Profile

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of March 5, 2018, the company's Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 824 guest rooms; 8 food outlets; 2 espresso and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space. Its Atlantis Casino Resort Spa also featured approximately 1,450 slot and video poker machines; approximately 38 table games, including blackjack, craps, roulette, and others; a race and sports book; a 24-hour live keno lounge; and a poker room. In addition, the company's Monarch Casino Black Hawk featured approximately 30,000 square feet of casino space, approximately 740 slot machines, 14 table games, a 250-seat buffet-style restaurant, a snack bar, and a nine-story parking structure with approximately 1,350 spaces, as well as valet parking with a total parking capacity to 1,500 spaces. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. was founded in 1972 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

