World Asset Management Inc Purchases 2,076 Shares of Schlumberger Limited. (SLB)

World Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 89,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,076 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $6,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delek Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $108,000. American Research & Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 81.1% in the 4th quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 1,731 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Delpha Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,000. 78.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Claudia Jaramillo sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total transaction of $218,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,162 shares in the company, valued at $447,854.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Schlumberger from $79.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 target price on Schlumberger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Schlumberger from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares set a $87.00 target price on Schlumberger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Schlumberger has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.61.

Shares of Schlumberger opened at $66.09 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. Schlumberger Limited. has a 12 month low of $61.02 and a 12 month high of $80.35. The company has a market cap of $92.68 billion, a PE ratio of 41.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 5.85% and a negative net margin of 4.01%. The company had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 133.33%.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology products and services to the oil and gas exploration and production industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization Group segment provides reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole services; slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services at the surface and downhole; software integrated solutions, such as software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; and petrotechnical data services and training solutions, as well as integrated management services.

