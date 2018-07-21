World Asset Management Inc Lowers Holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (SU)

World Asset Management Inc decreased its position in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 25.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,420 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 16,794 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $2,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SU. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Suncor Energy by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 418,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $15,371,000 after purchasing an additional 57,356 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Suncor Energy by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 23,186 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107 shares in the last quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Suncor Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $11,312,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Suncor Energy by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 93,972 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after purchasing an additional 6,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Suncor Energy by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 760,508 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,922,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Suncor Energy opened at $41.14 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.44 and a 12-month high of $42.06. The stock has a market cap of $66.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 11.85%. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.60 billion. analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 4th were paid a $0.2797 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 1st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is presently 73.51%.

SU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Suncor Energy from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. AltaCorp Capital cut Suncor Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. ValuEngine raised Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 6th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Suncor Energy in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.57.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

