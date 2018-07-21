Wolfe Research Begins Coverage on Paypal (PYPL)

Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PYPL. Stephens restated a buy rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Paypal in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Paypal in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. They set a buy rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Paypal from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Paypal in a research note on Monday, June 18th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Paypal to $80.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $84.58.

Shares of Paypal opened at $87.47 on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat.com. Paypal has a 1 year low of $57.58 and a 1 year high of $89.19. The firm has a market cap of $103.75 billion, a PE ratio of 62.93, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.31.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. Paypal had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Paypal will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

In other Paypal news, insider Daniel H. Schulman sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total value of $1,927,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 364,797 shares in the company, valued at $27,038,753.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 16,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.76, for a total value of $1,304,657.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 192,482 shares of company stock worth $14,885,151. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BB&T Investment Services Inc. raised its holdings in Paypal by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. BB&T Investment Services Inc. now owns 2,975 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the period. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in Paypal by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 460,600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $33,909,000 after buying an additional 44,100 shares during the period. XR Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Paypal during the 2nd quarter worth about $229,000. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd raised its holdings in Paypal by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 5,647,793 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $428,498,000 after buying an additional 259,830 shares during the period. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Paypal during the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

Paypal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The company's platform allows consumers to shop by sending payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

