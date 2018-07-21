WNS (WNS) Price Target Raised to $57.00 at Citigroup

WNS (NYSE:WNS) had its target price raised by Citigroup from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research note released on Friday. They currently have a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

WNS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of WNS from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of WNS to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WNS from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Sunday, July 15th. Finally, Barrington Research set a $53.00 price objective on shares of WNS and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $50.62.

Get WNS alerts:

Shares of WNS traded down $0.29, reaching $50.75, during trading hours on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The stock had a trading volume of 283,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,232. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.87. WNS has a 52-week low of $33.72 and a 52-week high of $54.38.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $196.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.79 million. WNS had a return on equity of 22.53% and a net margin of 11.84%. WNS’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. analysts forecast that WNS will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of WNS by 89.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,278 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of WNS by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of WNS by 19.0% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of WNS by 9.2% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 31,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of WNS by 10.3% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 28,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 2,701 shares in the last quarter. 86.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About WNS

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management company, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. It operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. The company offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; travel and leisure; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; utilities; consulting and professional services; healthcare; banking and financial services; and shipping and logistics industries.

Further Reading: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for WNS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WNS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.