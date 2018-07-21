Windstream (WIN) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Shares of Windstream Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:WIN) traded down 0.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.59 and last traded at $3.70. 27,275 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 921,112 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.73.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Windstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Windstream from $2.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. Citigroup lowered Windstream from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $2.25 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Windstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Windstream from $2.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.62.

The firm has a market cap of $151.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -7.87.

Windstream (NASDAQ:WIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.06). Windstream had a negative net margin of 35.79% and a negative return on equity of 191.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.89) earnings per share. Windstream’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Windstream Holdings Inc will post -11.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael G. Stoltz sold 29,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.58, for a total value of $46,979.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 136,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,214.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Windstream by 300.4% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 60,764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 45,589 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Windstream in the fourth quarter worth $126,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Windstream by 113.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 605,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 321,756 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Windstream by 148.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 652,756 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 389,632 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Windstream by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 2,066,787 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,824,000 after acquiring an additional 219,053 shares during the period.

About Windstream

Windstream Holdings, Inc provides network communications and technology solutions in the United States. Its Consumer & Small Business segment offers services, including traditional local and long-distance voice services, and high-speed Internet services; and value-added services, such as security and online back-up.

