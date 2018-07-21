Williams Partners (WPZ) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

Williams Partners (NYSE:WPZ) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.
A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on WPZ. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Williams Partners in a report on Friday, May 18th. Raymond James cut shares of Williams Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Williams Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 21st. Barclays set a $46.00 price target on shares of Williams Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Williams Partners in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.43.
Shares of WPZ stock opened at $43.32 on Thursday. Williams Partners has a 12 month low of $32.74 and a 12 month high of $44.07. The company has a market cap of $42.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.09.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WPZ. Red Cedar Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. Lee Financial Co boosted its position in shares of Williams Partners by 1,210.0% during the first quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 3,406 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 3,146 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Williams Partners during the first quarter worth $124,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams Partners during the second quarter worth $183,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Williams Partners during the fourth quarter worth $185,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.00% of the company’s stock.
Williams Partners Company Profile
Williams Partners L.P. operates as an energy infrastructure company. It operates through Northeast G&P, Atlantic-Gulf, and West segments. The Northeast G&P segment engages in natural gas gathering, compression, processing, and NGL fractionation businesses in the Marcellus and Utica shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.
Featured Story: How Short Selling Works
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for Williams Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.