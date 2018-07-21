Williams Partners (WPZ) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

Williams Partners (NYSE:WPZ) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on WPZ. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Williams Partners in a report on Friday, May 18th. Raymond James cut shares of Williams Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Williams Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 21st. Barclays set a $46.00 price target on shares of Williams Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Williams Partners in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.43.

Shares of WPZ stock opened at $43.32 on Thursday. Williams Partners has a 12 month low of $32.74 and a 12 month high of $44.07. The company has a market cap of $42.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Williams Partners (NYSE:WPZ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.04). Williams Partners had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 5.42%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. research analysts predict that Williams Partners will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WPZ. Red Cedar Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. Lee Financial Co boosted its position in shares of Williams Partners by 1,210.0% during the first quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 3,406 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 3,146 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Williams Partners during the first quarter worth $124,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams Partners during the second quarter worth $183,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Williams Partners during the fourth quarter worth $185,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Williams Partners Company Profile

Williams Partners L.P. operates as an energy infrastructure company. It operates through Northeast G&P, Atlantic-Gulf, and West segments. The Northeast G&P segment engages in natural gas gathering, compression, processing, and NGL fractionation businesses in the Marcellus and Utica shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

