William E. Ford Purchases 1,000 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (BLK) Stock

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Director William E. Ford bought 1,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $507.98 per share, for a total transaction of $507,980.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,235,112. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

BlackRock opened at $502.78 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.65. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $408.62 and a 12 month high of $594.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 16th. The asset manager reported $6.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.55 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 38.97% and a return on equity of 13.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.24 EPS. equities research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 27.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 7th will be paid a $3.13 dividend. This represents a $12.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.88. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.97%.

BLK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $672.00 to $678.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of BlackRock from $623.00 to $614.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of BlackRock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $598.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLK. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC increased its stake in BlackRock by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,209,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in BlackRock by 7,367.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 44,954 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $23,093,000 after buying an additional 44,352 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in BlackRock by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,977 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,776,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth about $310,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in BlackRock by 99.8% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 81,689 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,527,000 after buying an additional 40,805 shares during the period. 83.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

