William E. Ford Purchases 1,000 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (BLK) Stock

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Director William E. Ford bought 1,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $507.98 per share, for a total transaction of $507,980.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,235,112. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
BlackRock opened at $502.78 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.65. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $408.62 and a 12 month high of $594.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.
BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 16th. The asset manager reported $6.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.55 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 38.97% and a return on equity of 13.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.24 EPS. equities research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 27.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.
BLK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $672.00 to $678.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of BlackRock from $623.00 to $614.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of BlackRock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $598.67.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLK. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC increased its stake in BlackRock by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,209,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in BlackRock by 7,367.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 44,954 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $23,093,000 after buying an additional 44,352 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in BlackRock by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,977 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,776,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth about $310,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in BlackRock by 99.8% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 81,689 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,527,000 after buying an additional 40,805 shares during the period. 83.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About BlackRock
BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.
See Also: Short Selling
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.