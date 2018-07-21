Wild Beast Block Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $118.00 (WBB)

Wild Beast Block (CURRENCY:WBB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. One Wild Beast Block coin can currently be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00002260 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Wild Beast Block has a total market cap of $30,510.00 and $118.00 worth of Wild Beast Block was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Wild Beast Block has traded down 2.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $84.82 or 0.01143090 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004745 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005265 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002069 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002019 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00005539 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00017421 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00006698 BTC.

About Wild Beast Block

Wild Beast Block (WBB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 16th, 2015. Wild Beast Block’s total supply is 181,919 coins. The official website for Wild Beast Block is wbbos.com . Wild Beast Block’s official Twitter account is @WildBeastBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Wild Beast Block

Wild Beast Block can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wild Beast Block directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wild Beast Block should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wild Beast Block using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

