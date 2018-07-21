Whittier Trust Co. Purchases 40,691 Shares of Raytheon (RTN)

Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 270.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 55,758 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 40,691 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Raytheon were worth $5,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RTN. Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon in the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Lipe & Dalton bought a new position in shares of Raytheon in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Bray Capital Advisors bought a new position in shares of Raytheon in the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Raytheon in the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon in the first quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.70% of the company’s stock.

RTN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Raytheon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Raytheon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Raytheon in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Raytheon from $245.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Raytheon in a report on Thursday, March 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $239.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Raytheon presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.78.

In other Raytheon news, Director Dinesh C. Paliwal purchased 1,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $205.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,895.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,160. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Vernon E. Clark sold 1,000 shares of Raytheon stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.52, for a total value of $212,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,588 shares in the company, valued at $1,400,081.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 3,862 shares of company stock worth $816,748 over the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Raytheon opened at $201.44 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm has a market cap of $57.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.69. Raytheon has a 12 month low of $167.55 and a 12 month high of $229.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.21 billion. Raytheon had a return on equity of 22.69% and a net margin of 8.40%. Raytheon’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Raytheon will post 9.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.8675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 10th. This represents a $3.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Raytheon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.54%.

Raytheon Profile

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

