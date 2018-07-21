Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Lowers Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 8.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,675 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 64.4% in the second quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 2,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 43.5% in the second quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth about $265,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 102.7% in the first quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 4,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares during the period. Finally, Aspiriant LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 235.4% in the first quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 167,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,537,000 after purchasing an additional 117,529 shares during the period.

Shares of VOO stock opened at $256.98 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $222.12 and a 12 month high of $263.37.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 29th were given a $1.1573 dividend. This represents a $4.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. This is a positive change from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 28th.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

