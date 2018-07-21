Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $1.42 Million Position in ISHARES Inc/EDGE MSCI Min VOLAT (EEMV)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of ISHARES Inc/EDGE MSCI Min VOLAT (BMV:EEMV) by 411.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,681 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,047 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in ISHARES Inc/EDGE MSCI Min VOLAT were worth $1,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in ISHARES Inc/EDGE MSCI Min VOLAT by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 13,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Vestpro Financial Partners Inc. dba CPF Texas grew its holdings in ISHARES Inc/EDGE MSCI Min VOLAT by 10.1% during the first quarter. Vestpro Financial Partners Inc. dba CPF Texas now owns 11,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in ISHARES Inc/EDGE MSCI Min VOLAT by 7.7% during the first quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in ISHARES Inc/EDGE MSCI Min VOLAT by 18.2% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in ISHARES Inc/EDGE MSCI Min VOLAT by 40.3% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 8,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,558 shares during the period.

Shares of BMV EEMV opened at $58.95 on Friday. ISHARES Inc/EDGE MSCI Min VOLAT has a 52-week low of $980.00 and a 52-week high of $1,213.06.

The company also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 20th were issued a dividend of $0.5111 per share. This represents a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 19th.

