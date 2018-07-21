Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $1.25 Million Holdings in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (APD)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,672 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $1,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bruderman Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Air Products & Chemicals during the first quarter worth $104,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Air Products & Chemicals during the first quarter worth $114,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 2,231.4% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Air Products & Chemicals during the second quarter worth $158,000. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Air Products & Chemicals during the second quarter worth $164,000. 86.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Air Products & Chemicals opened at $154.35 on Friday, according to MarketBeat. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.84 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.20. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.88 and a fifty-two week high of $175.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.08.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 14.97%. equities research analysts anticipate that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 1st will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 28th. Air Products & Chemicals’s payout ratio is presently 69.73%.

APD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a $181.00 price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.47.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, electronics and performance materials, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including metals, glass, chemical processing, electronics, energy production and refining, food processing, metallurgical, medical, and general manufacturing.

