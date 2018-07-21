Whittier Trust Co. Buys 39,513 Shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (COF)

Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 1,227.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,513 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $3,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $588,000. Somerset Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,032,000. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 243,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,355,000 after acquiring an additional 6,375 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 107,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,870,000 after acquiring an additional 4,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,382,000. 88.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 242,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.13, for a total transaction of $22,593,338.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,011,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,483,159.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bradford H. Warner sold 4,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.55, for a total value of $391,393.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,203,253.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 296,183 shares of company stock worth $27,691,372. 1.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Capital One Financial opened at $97.23 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. Capital One Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $76.98 and a 1 year high of $106.50. The stock has a market cap of $46.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.59. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 10.73%. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. Capital One Financial’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Capital One Financial Corp. will post 10.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on COF shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 18th. Sandler O’Neill set a $113.00 target price on Capital One Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. UBS Group started coverage on Capital One Financial in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer set a $116.00 price target on Capital One Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Capital One Financial from $111.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.90.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

