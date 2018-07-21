Whitecap Resources (WCP) Price Target Raised to C$16.00

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) had its price target increased by National Bank Financial from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a research report released on Wednesday. They currently have a c$9.00 rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on WCP. Raymond James upped their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Thursday, July 5th. Laurentian upped their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Industrial Alliance Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a C$13.00 target price on shares of Whitecap Resources in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$13.50 target price on shares of Whitecap Resources in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Whitecap Resources currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$13.41.

Shares of Whitecap Resources opened at C$8.92 on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat.com. Whitecap Resources has a twelve month low of C$7.40 and a twelve month high of C$10.36.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.10). Whitecap Resources had a return on equity of 0.46% and a net margin of 1.91%. The company had revenue of C$361.12 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$8.88 per share, for a total transaction of C$88,800.00. Also, insider Joel Maxwell Armstrong acquired 5,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$8.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,002.50. Insiders have purchased 36,945 shares of company stock worth $325,299 over the last quarter.

About Whitecap Resources

Whitecap Resources Inc acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southeast Saskatchewan.

