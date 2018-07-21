Whirlpool (WHR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.87 per share for the quarter. Whirlpool has set its FY18 guidance at $14.50-15.50 EPS.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 23rd. The company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.96 by ($0.15). Whirlpool had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 1.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Whirlpool to post $15 EPS for the current fiscal year and $18 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE WHR opened at $151.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Whirlpool has a 52 week low of $142.30 and a 52 week high of $192.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.76.

Several research analysts recently commented on WHR shares. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Whirlpool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, June 4th. Standpoint Research initiated coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America set a $165.00 price target on shares of Whirlpool and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $184.00 price target on shares of Whirlpool and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.14.

In related news, EVP Joseph T. Liotine sold 1,950 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction on Monday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.85, for a total value of $303,907.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,954 shares in the company, valued at $2,486,430.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, dishwashers, mixers, and other small domestic appliances.

