Wheaton Precious Metals Corp to Post Q3 2018 Earnings of $0.13 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (WPM)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (TSE:WPM) – National Bank Financial cut their Q3 2018 earnings estimates for shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report issued on Monday, July 16th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now expects that the company will earn $0.13 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.18. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.20. The company had revenue of C$251.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$271.29 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 32.79%.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$38.50 to C$40.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Wheaton Precious Metals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$32.63.

TSE WPM opened at C$27.95 on Thursday. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 1 year low of C$23.18 and a 1 year high of C$29.93.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. operates as a silver and gold streaming company in Canada and internationally. It has streaming agreements for 20 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

