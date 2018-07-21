WeTrust Price Tops $0.0399 on Major Exchanges (TRST)

WeTrust (CURRENCY:TRST) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 21st. WeTrust has a total market capitalization of $3.67 million and approximately $102,385.00 worth of WeTrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, WeTrust has traded up 9% against the US dollar. One WeTrust token can now be bought for $0.0399 or 0.00000541 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, Bittrex, HitBTC and Liqui.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WeTrust Token Profile

WeTrust’s genesis date was April 18th, 2017. WeTrust’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 92,147,500 tokens. The official website for WeTrust is www.wetrust.io . The official message board for WeTrust is medium.com/wetrust-blog . WeTrust’s official Twitter account is @WeTrustPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WeTrust is /r/WeTrustPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling WeTrust

WeTrust can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, Bancor Network, Bittrex, Livecoin and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WeTrust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WeTrust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WeTrust using one of the exchanges listed above.

