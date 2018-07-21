Westpac Banking Corp Sells 13,404 Shares of Allstate Corp (ALL)

Westpac Banking Corp lowered its position in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 14.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 81,662 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 13,404 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Allstate were worth $7,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Allstate by 195.5% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate during the first quarter worth approximately $122,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Allstate by 11,436.6% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 147,438 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 146,160 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate during the first quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new stake in Allstate during the first quarter worth approximately $176,000. Institutional investors own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ALL. Wells Fargo & Co set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Allstate and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Allstate from $112.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Allstate from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Allstate from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Allstate presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.43.

Shares of Allstate stock opened at $93.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.94. Allstate Corp has a 12 month low of $85.59 and a 12 month high of $105.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.04 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Allstate Corp will post 8.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 31st were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Allstate’s payout ratio is 27.42%.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in property and casualty insurance, and life insurance businesses in the United States and Canada. The company's Allstate Protection segment sells private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance policies; other personal lines products, including renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance policies; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

