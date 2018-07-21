Westpac Banking Corp Has $8.88 Million Stake in Camden Property Trust (CPT)

Westpac Banking Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 97,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 35,616 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $8,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CPT. Centersquare Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth $184,851,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 145.5% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,383,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,426,000 after acquiring an additional 819,745 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 138.9% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 875,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,710,000 after acquiring an additional 509,066 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 618.9% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 235,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,786,000 after acquiring an additional 202,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 13,706.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 191,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,110,000 after acquiring an additional 189,975 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CPT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.79.

In other news, COO H Malcolm Stewart sold 11,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.68, for a total transaction of $999,293.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 261,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,715,993.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director William F. Paulsen sold 2,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $198,282.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,234 shares in the company, valued at $1,288,746.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CPT stock opened at $89.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.37. Camden Property Trust has a one year low of $78.19 and a one year high of $96.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.72). The firm had revenue of $230.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.71 million. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 29th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is 67.99%.

Camden Property Trust Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 158 properties containing 54,181 apartment homes across the United States.

