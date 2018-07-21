West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (WST) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $426.15 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) will post sales of $426.15 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for West Pharmaceutical Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $423.00 million to $429.30 million. West Pharmaceutical Services reported sales of $397.60 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services will report full-year sales of $1.73 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.86 billion per share. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for West Pharmaceutical Services.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.02). West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 8.20%. The company had revenue of $415.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. West Pharmaceutical Services’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WST shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, June 30th. ValuEngine upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. Finally, Bank of America cut West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. West Pharmaceutical Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.17.

Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services traded up $0.14, hitting $99.61, during trading on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 329,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 389,925. West Pharmaceutical Services has a 52 week low of $80.02 and a 52 week high of $103.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 35.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 17th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.14%.

In related news, VP Daniel Malone sold 5,000 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.24, for a total value of $486,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 34,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,308,104.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO William J. Federici sold 52,000 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.14, for a total value of $4,531,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 247,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,525,235.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 99,869 shares of company stock worth $9,136,762. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WST. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 591,138 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $58,327,000 after buying an additional 12,420 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,059,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,959 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,285,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 209,854 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $20,702,000 after purchasing an additional 9,437 shares during the last quarter. 94.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

