Wesdome Gold Mines (WDO) Sets New 1-Year High at $3.56

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd (TSE:WDO) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$3.56 and last traded at C$3.54, with a volume of 496702 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.45.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WDO shares. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$3.15 to C$4.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. M Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$5.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$3.95.
Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$26.22 million for the quarter. Wesdome Gold Mines had a return on equity of 0.86% and a net margin of 1.40%.
Wesdome Gold Mines Company Profile
Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. explores for, extracts, processes, produces, reclaims, and sells gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of doré bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario.
