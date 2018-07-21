Wesdome Gold Mines (WDO) Sets New 1-Year High at $3.56

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd (TSE:WDO) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$3.56 and last traded at C$3.54, with a volume of 496702 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.45.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WDO shares. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$3.15 to C$4.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. M Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$5.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$3.95.

Get Wesdome Gold Mines alerts:

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$26.22 million for the quarter. Wesdome Gold Mines had a return on equity of 0.86% and a net margin of 1.40%.

In other Wesdome Gold Mines news, Director Duncan Kenneth Middlemiss bought 52,500 shares of Wesdome Gold Mines stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$2.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$120,750.00. Also, Director Warwick Morley-Jepson bought 30,000 shares of Wesdome Gold Mines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$2.03 per share, with a total value of C$60,900.00. Insiders have purchased 157,200 shares of company stock valued at $359,740 over the last 90 days.

Wesdome Gold Mines Company Profile

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. explores for, extracts, processes, produces, reclaims, and sells gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of doré bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Wesdome Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wesdome Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.