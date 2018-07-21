Wells Fargo & Company MN Reduces Holdings in Ring Energy Inc (REI)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its stake in Ring Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 73,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,479 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Ring Energy were worth $1,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ring Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Ring Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $502,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Ring Energy by 75.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 67,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 29,047 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Ring Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $519,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in Ring Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $229,000.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Ring Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ring Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

Shares of Ring Energy opened at $13.31 on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com . Ring Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $11.58 and a 12 month high of $17.35.

Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.04). Ring Energy had a return on equity of 3.75% and a net margin of 18.47%. The business had revenue of $29.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.57 million.

About Ring Energy

Ring Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2017, the company's proved reserves consisted of approximately 31.9 million barrel of oil equivalent. As of the above date, it also had interests in 8,102 net developed acres and 61,772 net undeveloped acres in Andrews and Gaines counties; and 10,235 net developed acres and 9,682 net undeveloped acres in Culberson and Reeves counties.

