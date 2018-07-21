Wells Fargo & Company MN Raises Holdings in Novavax, Inc. (NVAX)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 507,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,741 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Novavax were worth $1,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NVAX. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Novavax by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,443,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 217,995 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Novavax by 349.8% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 99,952 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 77,733 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Novavax by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,391,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 34,219 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Novavax by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,945,721 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,652,000 after purchasing an additional 446,318 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Novavax by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,815,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,491,000 after purchasing an additional 105,611 shares during the period. 40.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Novavax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price objective on shares of Novavax to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Novavax in a report on Thursday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.37.

Novavax opened at $1.43 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Novavax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.91 and a 52 week high of $2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.20, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 4.03.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $9.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.33 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that Novavax, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Stanley C. Erck bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.65 per share, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 328,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,660.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP John Trizzino bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.64 per share, with a total value of $82,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 138,965 shares in the company, valued at $227,902.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Novavax Company Profile

Novavax, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Novavax AB, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of recombinant nanoparticle vaccines and adjuvants. Its lead adjuvant is Matrix-M that is used to enable a vaccine to enhance the amplitude of the immune response and qualitatively change it, enhance its specificity to provide protection against related microorganisms, as well as allows immunization with much lower doses of antigen.

