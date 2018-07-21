Wells Fargo & Company MN Lowers Holdings in Applied Optoelectronics Inc (AAOI)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its stake in Applied Optoelectronics Inc (NASDAQ:AAOI) by 49.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 44,198 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Applied Optoelectronics were worth $1,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 9,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 6,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,161 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics in the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 54,234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after acquiring an additional 3,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA increased its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 28,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Stefan J. Murry sold 3,000 shares of Applied Optoelectronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $132,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,995,503.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research report on Monday, June 11th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.53.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAOI opened at $41.78 on Friday. Applied Optoelectronics Inc has a one year low of $22.54 and a one year high of $103.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $832.11 million, a PE ratio of 12.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.72.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.05). Applied Optoelectronics had a return on equity of 20.82% and a net margin of 16.02%. The business had revenue of $65.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Applied Optoelectronics Inc will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Optoelectronics Profile

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to Internet data center operators, cable television and telecommunications equipment manufacturers, and Internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

