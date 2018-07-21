Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $1.10 Million Stake in National Western Life Group Inc (NWLI)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of National Western Life Group Inc (NASDAQ:NWLI) by 6.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in National Western Life Group were worth $1,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Western Life Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,780,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Western Life Group by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,389,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of National Western Life Group by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,998,000 after acquiring an additional 4,847 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of National Western Life Group during the 4th quarter worth about $1,029,000. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of National Western Life Group during the 4th quarter worth about $685,000. 79.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NWLI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of National Western Life Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of National Western Life Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd.

Shares of National Western Life Group opened at $312.75 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.31. National Western Life Group Inc has a 12-month low of $276.00 and a 12-month high of $368.00.

National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $7.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $109.02 million during the quarter. National Western Life Group had a net margin of 14.56% and a return on equity of 5.71%.

In related news, major shareholder Robert L. Moody sold 168 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.95, for a total transaction of $52,071.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director E Douglas Mcleod sold 206 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.61, for a total transaction of $62,749.66. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $913,830. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 580 shares of company stock valued at $179,608 in the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

National Western Life Group Company Profile

National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, and Annuities segments. The company provides life insurance products for the savings and protection needs of policyholders; and annuity contracts for the asset accumulation and retirement needs of contract holders.

