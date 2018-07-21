Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) Shares Bought by Bellecapital International Ltd.

Bellecapital International Ltd. grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,330 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Co makes up about 1.2% of Bellecapital International Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $1,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delpha Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co in the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co in the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co in the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. Santori & Peters Inc. purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co in the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co in the 4th quarter worth approximately $162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Petros G. Pelos sold 25,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.76, for a total transaction of $1,400,048.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wells Fargo & Co opened at $56.41 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Wells Fargo & Co has a twelve month low of $49.27 and a twelve month high of $66.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $275.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.14.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WFC shares. Macquarie upgraded Wells Fargo & Co from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. UBS Group upgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. Vetr upgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.10 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. Barclays lowered their target price on Wells Fargo & Co from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.50.

Wells Fargo & Co Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. The company's Community Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts; credit and debit cards; and automobile, student, mortgage, home equity, and small business loans.

