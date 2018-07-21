Wells Fargo & Co Raises SYSCO (SYY) Price Target to $80.00

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) had its price objective boosted by Wells Fargo & Co from $71.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning. They currently have a $70.32 rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of SYSCO from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of SYSCO from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of SYSCO from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SYSCO from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Pivotal Research set a $58.00 target price on shares of SYSCO and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. SYSCO presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $68.82.

SYSCO traded up $0.12, reaching $71.00, during mid-day trading on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. 1,886,753 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,706,978. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. SYSCO has a one year low of $50.05 and a one year high of $71.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.57.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 7th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. SYSCO had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 64.33%. The business had revenue of $14.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that SYSCO will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 5th. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.06%.

In related news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 2,278,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.14, for a total value of $150,729,025.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $308,013.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul T. Moskowitz sold 15,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $981,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,732,992. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,139,967 shares of company stock valued at $207,678,767. 9.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in SYSCO by 5.8% in the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 44,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,054,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in SYSCO by 15.9% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in SYSCO by 42.4% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 10,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 3,018 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in SYSCO by 47.6% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 21,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 7,037 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SYSCO in the second quarter worth about $1,569,000. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, Bahamas, Mexico, Costa Rica, Panama, the United Kingdom, France, Sweden, Ireland, Belgium, Spain, and Luxembourg.

