Welch & Forbes LLC Buys New Stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (HPE)

Welch & Forbes LLC bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,981 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HPE. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 196.3% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,753,931 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $153,544,000 after buying an additional 5,799,831 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2,277.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,824,026 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,073,000 after buying an additional 3,663,150 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the first quarter valued at about $55,458,000. Natixis acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the first quarter valued at about $35,105,000. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the second quarter valued at about $25,111,000. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HPE stock opened at $15.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.04. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co has a fifty-two week low of $12.81 and a fifty-two week high of $19.48. The company has a market cap of $23.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.77.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 22nd. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 8.25%. The firm had revenue of $7.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.1125 per share. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 46.88%.

In related news, Director Margaret C. Whitman sold 255,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $3,834,829.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 127,154 shares in the company, valued at $1,908,581.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Margaret C. Whitman sold 674,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.89, for a total transaction of $10,717,805.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,169,760 shares in the company, valued at $34,477,486.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,924,070 shares of company stock worth $128,143,235 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HPE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Nomura started coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Pivotal Research reduced their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Friday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.05.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers, as well as mission-critical servers to address the full array of its customers' computing needs; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and legacy external disk products.

