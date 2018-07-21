Weingarten Realty Investors (WRI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $126.96 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) to report $126.96 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Weingarten Realty Investors’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $122.14 million and the highest is $129.64 million. Weingarten Realty Investors reported sales of $142.96 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 11.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Weingarten Realty Investors will report full year sales of $514.07 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $494.81 million to $532.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $525.04 million per share, with estimates ranging from $499.25 million to $537.73 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Weingarten Realty Investors.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $132.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.46 million. Weingarten Realty Investors had a return on equity of 24.66% and a net margin of 80.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share.

WRI has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group downgraded Weingarten Realty Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Weingarten Realty Investors from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Weingarten Realty Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Weingarten Realty Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.17.

NYSE WRI opened at $30.25 on Friday. Weingarten Realty Investors has a one year low of $25.67 and a one year high of $33.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.54.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Weingarten Realty Investors in the 1st quarter valued at $149,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in Weingarten Realty Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL purchased a new stake in Weingarten Realty Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at $231,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in Weingarten Realty Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, Flinton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 8,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. 77.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Weingarten Realty Investors Company Profile

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At December 31, 2017, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 204 properties which are located in 17 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

