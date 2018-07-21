Weight Watchers International, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2020 Earnings of $4.78 Per Share (WTW)

Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NYSE:WTW) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their FY2020 earnings estimates for Weight Watchers International in a report released on Tuesday, July 17th. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser expects that the company will earn $4.78 per share for the year. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $143.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Weight Watchers International in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Weight Watchers International from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 18th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Weight Watchers International in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Weight Watchers International to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Weight Watchers International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Weight Watchers International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.38.

NYSE:WTW opened at $92.58 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.11, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 3.22. Weight Watchers International has a 52 week low of $32.55 and a 52 week high of $105.73.

Weight Watchers International (NYSE:WTW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.25. Weight Watchers International had a net margin of 13.85% and a negative return on equity of 12.95%. The business had revenue of $408.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Weight Watchers International during the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Weight Watchers International during the first quarter valued at $139,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Weight Watchers International during the first quarter valued at $155,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Weight Watchers International during the second quarter valued at $174,000. Finally, Pictet & Cie Europe SA bought a new position in Weight Watchers International during the first quarter valued at $208,000. 90.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Weight Watchers International

Weight Watchers International, Inc provides weight management services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and Other. It offers a range of products and services comprising nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches.

