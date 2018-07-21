Wedbush Lowers PGT Innovations (BLDR) Price Target to $27.00

“PGT Innovations (OTCMKTS:BLDR) had its price objective trimmed by Wedbush to $27.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Shares of “PGT Innovations opened at $18.22 on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. “PGT Innovations has a fifty-two week low of $14.39 and a fifty-two week high of $23.28.

Get "PGT Innovations alerts:

“PGT Innovations (OTCMKTS:BLDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion.

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. Its products include lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and OSB products that are used in on-site house framing; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand.

Featured Article: What does relative strength index mean?



Receive News & Ratings for "PGT Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for "PGT Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.