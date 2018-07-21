WEC Energy Group Inc Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.55 (WEC)

WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 14th will be given a dividend of 0.5525 per share by the utilities provider on Saturday, September 1st. This represents a $2.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 13th.

WEC Energy Group has raised its dividend by an average of 10.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. WEC Energy Group has a dividend payout ratio of 67.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect WEC Energy Group to earn $3.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.21 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 63.1%.

WEC Energy Group opened at $64.84 on Friday, according to Marketbeat. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $20.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.08. WEC Energy Group has a 52-week low of $58.48 and a 52-week high of $70.09.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 11.01%. WEC Energy Group’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. equities research analysts expect that WEC Energy Group will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WEC. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Barclays began coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WEC Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,600 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total value of $103,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

