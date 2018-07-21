WavesGo Trading Up 11.5% Over Last 7 Days (WGO)

WavesGo (CURRENCY:WGO) traded 23.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. One WavesGo token can currently be purchased for about $0.0196 or 0.00000263 BTC on popular exchanges including Tidex and Waves Decentralized Exchange. WavesGo has a total market capitalization of $174,882.00 and $158.00 worth of WavesGo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, WavesGo has traded 11.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00006111 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004040 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013553 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013457 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000483 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.24 or 0.00460358 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00163956 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00025469 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00015934 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000982 BTC.

WavesGo Token Profile

WavesGo’s launch date was April 23rd, 2017. WavesGo’s total supply is 8,936,487 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,936,482 tokens. WavesGo’s official message board is medium.com/@wavesgo . The official website for WavesGo is www.wavesgo.com/wgo.html . WavesGo’s official Twitter account is @gowavesgo and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling WavesGo

WavesGo can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange and Tidex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WavesGo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WavesGo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WavesGo using one of the exchanges listed above.

