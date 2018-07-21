Waves Community Token (WCT) Trading Up 7.2% Over Last 7 Days

Waves Community Token (CURRENCY:WCT) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 21st. Waves Community Token has a market capitalization of $4.60 million and $27,331.00 worth of Waves Community Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Waves Community Token has traded up 7.2% against the US dollar. One Waves Community Token token can now be purchased for about $0.46 or 0.00006213 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Waves Decentralized Exchange and Tidex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00006147 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003923 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013660 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013459 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000487 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.87 or 0.00469731 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.37 or 0.00166628 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00024376 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00015952 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00001006 BTC.

Waves Community Token Profile

Waves Community Token’s launch date was January 3rd, 2017. Waves Community Token’s total supply is 9,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,964,596 tokens. Waves Community Token’s official Twitter account is @wavesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Waves Community Token is /r/Wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Waves Community Token is wavestalk.org . The official website for Waves Community Token is wavesplatform.com

Waves Community Token Token Trading

Waves Community Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex and Waves Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves Community Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waves Community Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Waves Community Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

