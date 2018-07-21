W W Grainger Inc (GWW) Holdings Lifted by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in W W Grainger were worth $1,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of W W Grainger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $140,000. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in shares of W W Grainger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. CNB Bank acquired a new position in shares of W W Grainger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of W W Grainger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. increased its position in shares of W W Grainger by 167.9% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. 78.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

W W Grainger opened at $340.25 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $19.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.81. W W Grainger Inc has a 1-year low of $155.00 and a 1-year high of $347.20.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. W W Grainger had a return on equity of 42.66% and a net margin of 7.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. equities analysts forecast that W W Grainger Inc will post 15.65 EPS for the current year.

In other W W Grainger news, VP Eric R. Tapia sold 2,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.57, for a total value of $714,766.05. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,463,298.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Eric R. Tapia sold 216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.73, for a total value of $60,205.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,870 shares in the company, valued at $1,078,685.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,481 shares of company stock worth $9,095,942. Insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on W W Grainger in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered W W Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on W W Grainger from $255.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on W W Grainger from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cfra set a $350.00 target price on W W Grainger and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $295.36.

W W Grainger Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) supplies; and other related products and services that are used by businesses and institutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. The company offers material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, metalworking tools, and various other products.

