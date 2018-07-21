VOLVO AB/ADR (VLVLY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

VOLVO AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.16, Morningstar.com reports. VOLVO AB/ADR had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 24.08%. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.99 billion.

VOLVO AB/ADR opened at $16.71 on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.12. VOLVO AB/ADR has a 1-year low of $15.30 and a 1-year high of $20.86. The company has a market capitalization of $34.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.48.

Several research firms have weighed in on VLVLY. ValuEngine upgraded shares of VOLVO AB/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VOLVO AB/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st.

AB Volvo (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers trucks for long-haulage, construction, and distribution purposes under the Volvo, UD, Renault, Mack, Eicher, and Dongfeng Trucks brands; and city and intercity buses, coaches, and bus chassis under the Volvo, UD, Prevost, and Nova Bus brands.

