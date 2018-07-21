Volution Group’s (FAN) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Volution Group (LON:FAN) in a research note published on Tuesday.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on FAN. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Volution Group in a report on Friday, June 8th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.04) price objective on shares of Volution Group in a report on Friday, July 6th. Numis Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Volution Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Volution Group from GBX 220 ($2.91) to GBX 250 ($3.31) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Volution Group presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 228.20 ($3.02).

Shares of LON:FAN opened at GBX 204.50 ($2.71) on Tuesday. Volution Group has a 1 year low of GBX 172 ($2.28) and a 1 year high of GBX 224 ($2.96).

Volution Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies ventilation products to residential and commercial construction markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Ventilation Group and OEM (Torin-Sifan). The company's products include unitary extractor fans for use in bathrooms and kitchens; MVHR and MEV systems; rigid, semi-rigid, and flexible ducting products and accessories; mechanical heat recovery units; air handling units and fan coils; commercial ventilation products; underfloor heating, heated towel rails, radiators, and storage and panel heaters; wall, box, and tower fans, as well as portable air conditioners; hand dryers and insect killers; and sensors, controllers, and ducting products.

