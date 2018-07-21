Visa (V) Price Target Raised to $155.00 at Bank of America

Visa (NYSE:V) had its target price boosted by Bank of America from $146.00 to $155.00 in a research report released on Tuesday. They currently have a buy rating on the credit-card processor’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on V. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $143.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Finally, Buckingham Research lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $152.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $142.45.

Visa opened at $140.99 on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Visa has a fifty-two week low of $98.51 and a fifty-two week high of $141.47. The company has a market capitalization of $286.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.99.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.10. Visa had a net margin of 48.18% and a return on equity of 33.90%. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. Visa’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Visa will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 16th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.14%.

In other news, SVP James H. Hoffmeister sold 8,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.67, for a total value of $1,075,364.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 38,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total transaction of $5,056,205.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in V. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Visa in the 2nd quarter worth $727,019,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Visa by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 120,243,230 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $13,710,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,986,301 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Visa by 730.6% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,992,638 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $341,221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,632,338 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Visa by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,943,917 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $791,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556,120 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Visa by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,929,346 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $470,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363,772 shares during the period. 79.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

