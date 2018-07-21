VirtualCoin Trading Down 33.1% Over Last Week (VC)

VirtualCoin (CURRENCY:VC) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 21st. During the last week, VirtualCoin has traded 33.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One VirtualCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0119 or 0.00000144 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. VirtualCoin has a total market capitalization of $120,251.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of VirtualCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

GanjaCoin (MRJA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000441 BTC.

Digital Money Bits (DMB) traded down 38.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Mao Zedong (MAO) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000862 BTC.

BumbaCoin (BUMBA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Quebecoin (QBC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Dollar Online (DOLLAR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000174 BTC.

CrevaCoin (CREVA) traded 48% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LevoPlus (LVPS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Tristar Coin (TSTR) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SegWit2x (B2X) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004351 BTC.

About VirtualCoin

VirtualCoin (CRYPTO:VC) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2017. VirtualCoin’s total supply is 10,064,287 coins. VirtualCoin’s official Twitter account is @PRVirtualCoin

Buying and Selling VirtualCoin

VirtualCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VirtualCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VirtualCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VirtualCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

