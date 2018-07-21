VF (VFC) Price Target Increased to $100.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

VF (NYSE:VFC) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report published on Tuesday. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of VF from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of VF in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of VF in a research note on Monday, June 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Argus assumed coverage on shares of VF in a research report on Monday, May 21st. They set a buy rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of VF in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. They set a buy rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. VF has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $86.83.

Shares of VF stock opened at $92.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.93. VF has a 52 week low of $57.70 and a 52 week high of $93.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.49.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 20th. The textile maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. VF had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 34.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that VF will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Steven E. Rendle sold 74,180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.12, for a total transaction of $5,943,301.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 257,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,596,448.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin Bailey sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.42, for a total value of $1,161,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 54,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,224,886.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 220,900 shares of company stock worth $17,948,688. Insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VFC. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VF during the fourth quarter worth $15,244,000. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of VF by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. now owns 61,663 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,562,000 after purchasing an additional 5,578 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VF by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 36,054 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,668,000 after purchasing an additional 7,713 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VF by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 75,092 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,557,000 after purchasing an additional 23,069 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VF during the fourth quarter worth $735,000.

VF Company Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

