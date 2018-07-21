Vezt Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $25,994.00 (VZT)

Vezt (CURRENCY:VZT) traded 15.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. One Vezt token can now be bought for about $0.0455 or 0.00000614 BTC on popular exchanges including COSS, Qryptos and IDEX. Vezt has a market capitalization of $2.64 million and approximately $25,994.00 worth of Vezt was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Vezt has traded up 14.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000590 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002071 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00012105 BTC.

Banyan Network (BBN) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Golos (GOLOS) traded 48.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000657 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001552 BTC.

Bytecent (BYC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005191 BTC.

Woodcoin (LOG) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000216 BTC.

OctoCoin (888) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Vezt Token Profile

Vezt uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 11th, 2018. Vezt’s total supply is 125,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 57,984,917 tokens. Vezt’s official website is vezt.co . The official message board for Vezt is medium.com/@vezt . Vezt’s official Twitter account is @veztinc and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Vezt

Vezt can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Qryptos and COSS. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vezt directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vezt should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vezt using one of the exchanges listed above.

