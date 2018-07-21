Very Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity (FAM) Stock Price

News articles about First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity (NYSE:FAM) have trended very positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity earned a news impact score of 0.52 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the financial services provider an impact score of 47.7127693203709 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity traded up $0.03, hitting $10.09, during trading hours on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 52,497 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,366. First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity has a one year low of $9.88 and a one year high of $11.97.

Get First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity alerts:

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 1st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.33%.

First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund (the Fund) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s primary investment objective is to seek a high level of current income. As a secondary objective, the Fund seeks capital appreciation. The Fund pursues these objectives by investing its Managed Assets in the world bond markets through a diversified portfolio of investment grade and below-investment grade government and corporate debt securities.

Read More: Earnings Per Share



Receive News & Ratings for First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.