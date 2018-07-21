Verisk Analytics (VRSK) Price Target Raised to $108.00

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $108.00 in a research note released on Wednesday. They currently have a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on VRSK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Verisk Analytics currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $107.38.

Shares of Verisk Analytics opened at $112.59 on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.69. Verisk Analytics has a fifty-two week low of $78.97 and a fifty-two week high of $113.29.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 31.75% and a net margin of 26.05%. The company had revenue of $581.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Verisk Analytics’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Verisk Analytics news, CFO Lee Shavel purchased 331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $111.88 per share, with a total value of $37,032.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,477 shares in the company, valued at $3,186,006.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew G. Mills sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.42, for a total transaction of $319,260.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 87,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,314,410.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 1,032 shares of company stock valued at $112,445 and have sold 540,829 shares valued at $59,232,343. 3.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRSK. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Verisk Analytics by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,759,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $599,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206,737 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Verisk Analytics by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,773,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $288,485,000 after purchasing an additional 858,233 shares during the period. Fayez Sarofim & Co purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 1st quarter worth $49,920,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Verisk Analytics by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,125,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,053,100,000 after purchasing an additional 374,103 shares during the period. Finally, Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 1st quarter worth $34,448,000. 91.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions for customers in the insurance, energy, and financial markets in the United States and internationally. Its Decision Analytics segment develops predictive models to forecast scenarios, and produce standard and customized analytics for predicting loss, selecting and pricing risk, detecting fraud before and after a loss event, and quantifying losses.

