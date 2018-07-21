Veracyte (VCYT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) is scheduled to announce its earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.27) per share for the quarter.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.02). Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 80.99% and a negative net margin of 42.30%. The company had revenue of $20.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.28 million. On average, analysts expect Veracyte to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Veracyte opened at $10.22 on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. Veracyte has a 1 year low of $5.23 and a 1 year high of $10.51. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $343.12 million, a PE ratio of -11.23 and a beta of 1.67.

In other news, COO Christopher M. Hall sold 10,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $94,581.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,964 shares in the company, valued at $386,676. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Bonnie H. Anderson sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $96,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 98,509 shares of company stock valued at $926,041 over the last 90 days. 13.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Veracyte from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veracyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, BTIG Research set a $13.00 price objective on Veracyte and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.16.

Veracyte Company Profile

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States. The company uses genomic technology to resolve diagnostic uncertainty. It offers Afirma Thyroid FNA Analysis solution; cytopathology testing services; and the Afirma Malignancy Classifiers to manage thyroid nodule patients.

