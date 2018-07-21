Veracyte Inc (VCYT) Stake Raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT) by 2,429.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 129,266 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,156 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Veracyte were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Veracyte by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,842,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,034,000 after purchasing an additional 583,582 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Veracyte by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 780,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,098,000 after purchasing an additional 23,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Veracyte by 72.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 50,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 21,088 shares in the last quarter. 71.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Bonnie H. Anderson sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $96,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christopher M. Hall sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.02, for a total transaction of $180,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,964 shares in the company, valued at $387,535.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,509 shares of company stock worth $926,041 over the last ninety days. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of VCYT opened at $10.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $343.12 million, a P/E ratio of -11.23 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Veracyte Inc has a 1-year low of $5.23 and a 1-year high of $10.51.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $20.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.28 million. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 42.30% and a negative return on equity of 80.99%. analysts anticipate that Veracyte Inc will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VCYT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research set a $13.00 target price on shares of Veracyte and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veracyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Veracyte from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.16.

Veracyte Profile

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States. The company uses genomic technology to resolve diagnostic uncertainty. It offers Afirma Thyroid FNA Analysis solution; cytopathology testing services; and the Afirma Malignancy Classifiers to manage thyroid nodule patients.

