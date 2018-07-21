Veoneer (VNE) Coverage Initiated at Mizuho

Mizuho began coverage on shares of Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Veoneer in a report on Monday, July 16th. They issued a hold rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Veoneer in a report on Monday, July 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Veoneer in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Veoneer in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued an overweight rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Veoneer in a report on Thursday, July 5th. They issued an overweight rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.15.

Shares of VNE opened at $50.81 on Tuesday. Veoneer has a twelve month low of $39.50 and a twelve month high of $53.31.

