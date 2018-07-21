VEON (VEON) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on VEON. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VEON from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, June 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of VEON from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Bank of America cut shares of VEON from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of VEON from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of VEON from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.00.
Shares of VEON stock opened at $2.98 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 49.67 and a beta of 2.17. VEON has a 52-week low of $2.20 and a 52-week high of $4.47.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in VEON by 107.8% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 41,929 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 21,748 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in VEON in the 4th quarter valued at about $182,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in VEON in the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in VEON by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 78,632 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 24,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in VEON in the 4th quarter valued at about $355,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.95% of the company’s stock.
VEON Company Profile
VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice and data telecommunication services through a range of traditional and broadband mobile and fixed line technologies. The company provides mobile telecommunications services under contract and prepaid plans for corporate and consumer segments; value added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile Internet, downloadable content, mobile finance, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; and mobile bundles.
