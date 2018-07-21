VEON (VEON) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on VEON. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VEON from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, June 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of VEON from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Bank of America cut shares of VEON from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of VEON from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of VEON from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.00.

Shares of VEON stock opened at $2.98 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 49.67 and a beta of 2.17. VEON has a 52-week low of $2.20 and a 52-week high of $4.47.

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 14th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter. VEON had a negative net margin of 6.78% and a negative return on equity of 10.95%. equities analysts forecast that VEON will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in VEON by 107.8% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 41,929 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 21,748 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in VEON in the 4th quarter valued at about $182,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in VEON in the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in VEON by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 78,632 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 24,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in VEON in the 4th quarter valued at about $355,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.95% of the company’s stock.

VEON Company Profile

VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice and data telecommunication services through a range of traditional and broadband mobile and fixed line technologies. The company provides mobile telecommunications services under contract and prepaid plans for corporate and consumer segments; value added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile Internet, downloadable content, mobile finance, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; and mobile bundles.

