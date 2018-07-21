Ventas, Inc. (VTR) to Post FY2018 Earnings of $4.09 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2018 earnings estimates for Ventas in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Okusanya now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $4.09 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.05. Jefferies Financial Group has a “$57.33” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock.

Get Ventas alerts:

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.79). The firm had revenue of $943.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.42 million. Ventas had a net margin of 34.04% and a return on equity of 5.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share.

VTR has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine lowered Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Hilliard Lyons raised Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Evercore ISI lowered Ventas from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 21st. TheStreet raised Ventas from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Ventas in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.54.

Shares of Ventas opened at $58.25 on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.10. Ventas has a fifty-two week low of $46.55 and a fifty-two week high of $69.92.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 29th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.96%.

In other news, Director Melody C. Barnes sold 3,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.37, for a total transaction of $211,505.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Debra A. Cafaro sold 30,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $1,794,636.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 775,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,956,322. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,793 shares of company stock valued at $5,353,663 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ventas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,000. Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ventas by 5,960.6% during the second quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,967 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ventas by 3,729.4% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 159,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 155,479 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ventas during the first quarter worth approximately $170,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Ventas by 354.7% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 2,341 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of more than 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, life science and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, health systems and skilled nursing facilities.

Further Reading: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.